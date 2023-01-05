Patsy Harvey, 85

Patsy A. Harvey, 85, of Grand Island, formerly of Bloomsburg, Pa., died on Dec. 27, 2022, in Grand Island.

To honor Patsy's wishes, services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Patsy was born on Feb. 4, 1937, to Charles D. and Mary Katherine (Barnes) Price in Almedia, Pa. She grew up in Bloomsburg, Pa. where she received her education, and then went on to pursue her nursing certification. She worked at Maplecrest Nursing Home, Ames Department Store, and Mac's Hoagie Shop, all in Bloomsburg.

Patsy's hobbies included camping, cooking, and baking. She enjoyed watching FOX News and relaying what she learned to her family, telling them all about what was going on in the world. She also enjoyed watching the ID (Investigating Discovery) Series. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Steve Walters of Bloomsburg, Pa; daughters and son-in-law, Sharon Hunsinger of Berwick, Pa., Daylene and Mark Baker of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Steve, Kristy, and Adin; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law (who she referred to as a sister), Leona Price; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie Price and Jack Price, Gene Price; and son-in-law, Mick Hunsinger.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com