Patty Wilson, 71

Patty (Ralston) Wilson got her wings on Nov. 14, 2022.

There will be no services.

Patty was born in Carthage Mo. on July 30, 1951; the youngest of three girls. She graduated from GISH in 1969. Those who knew Patty saw her kindness and generosity. She never met a stranger and gave to others willingly expecting nothing in return. Patty is survived by her husband, Bill of Nampa, Idaho; her sons, Mark (Mikey) McDermott of Colo; Brian (Suzi) McDermott of Idaho; her three grandchildren whom she adored, Grady, Samantha and Madeline; her sister, Judy Hansen of Omaha; and her father, Lawrence Ralston of St. Joseph, Mo.

Her mother, Dorothy and sister, Nancy preceded her in death.

