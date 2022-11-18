Patty Wilson

Patty was born in Carthage Mo. on July 30, 1951; the youngest of three girls. She graduated from GISH in 1969. Those who knew Patty saw her kindness and generosity. She never met a stranger and gave to others willingly expecting nothing in return. Patty is survived by her husband, Bill of Nampa, Idaho; her sons, Mark (Mikey) McDermott of Colo; Brian (Suzi) McDermott of Idaho; her three grandchildren whom she adored, Grady, Samantha and Madeline; her sister, Judy Hansen of Omaha; and her father, Lawrence Ralston of St. Joseph, Mo.