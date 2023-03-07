Paul H. Arellano Jr., 73, of Grand Island, died Friday, March 3, 2023.

A private family graveside service will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Paul was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Grand Island, the son of Paul Sr. and Mary (Aguilar) Arellano. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. Paul retired from Union Pacific Railroad following 30 years of service.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna; sons, Eddie Arellano and Chris Arellano, daughter, Ava Thomas, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Michael, Mariah, Siara (James), Malcom and Rowan; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Arellano of Lincoln and Vonnie Mokros of South Dakota; brother, Steve Buckner of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Vivian Arellano and brother-in-law, Mike Trujillo, both of Denver.

He is preceded in death by son, Ricky Arellano; his mother, Mary Buckner; his father, Paul Arellano Sr.; stepfather, Jim Buckner; sister, Peggy Buckner; stepsister, Mona Arellano; stepbrother, Michael Trujillo; and his dog, PePe.