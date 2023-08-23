Paul J. Hofrichter, 67

CENTRAL CITY — Paul J. Hofrichter, 67, of Central City, passed away on August 18, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A Celebration of Hope service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 26, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City. Pastor Paul Canady will officiate. The service will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/@HeartlandEFC.

Paul was born on November 17, 1955, in Wood River to Roy and Wanda Hofrichter. He was raised and received his education in Wood River, graduating from Kings Garden High School in 1974. He went on to attend college at Seattle Pacific University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Music Theory and Composition. Later he earned a Master of Arts in Theology/Theological Studies through Trinity College of the Bible and Trinity Theological Seminary and was also ordained by the Evangelical Free Church of America.

On October 28, 1978, Paul was united in marriage to Diana Woolbright. Four children were blessed into this union. The couple spent 17 years as missionaries with the Janz team in Germany before returning to Grand Island, and ultimately making their home in Central City.

Paul was the Pastor at Mamre Evangelical Free Church in Marquette, Nebraska. He had a great love of music and it was included in every aspect of his life. Sharing the Hope we have in Jesus Christ through music was his passion.

Paul was a skilled musician playing a wide variety of instruments including the saw and pan flute. Starting at a young age, Paul performed numerous concerts in countless locations across the globe. He was the producer of the Grand Island Singing Christmas Tree for many years. In his spare time, Paul loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Jared Hofrichter, Lorissa Hofrichter, Corina (Craig) Garrison, and Andric (Tori) Hofrichter; seven grandchildren, Zaiden, Devahni, Rylan, Pyrha, Cerys, Logan, and Tova; sisters, DeEtta (Bob) Janz, Wanda (Bob Dixon) Bardwell, Precious (Jim) Reed, Dawn (Del) Huff, Ruth Cook, Robin (John) Stitt, and Carol (Jerry) Caspell; brothers, Roy (Nancy) Hofrichter, and Joel (Kathy) Hofrichter; and a brother-in-law, Max Conroy.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; his parents, Roy and Wanda; and three sisters, Jewel (Eddy) Kleeb, Estelle (Lewis) Wimberly, and Mary Conroy.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation; or, in lieu of a memorial, Paul would be even happier if everyone would make sure they attend a church that genuinely teaches the Bible and also become actively involved in that church.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. Flowers for the August 26 memorial service can be sent directly to Heartland Evangelical Free Church, 3208 17th Ave, Central City, NE, 68826.