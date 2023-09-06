Paul R. Decker, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Paul R. “Nick” Decker, 91, of Grand Island, passed away on August 31, 2023, at his home.

Private family services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Paul was born on October 20, 1931, in Grand Island to Arthur and Marie (Meyer) Decker. He was raised and received his education in the Grand Island area.

On January 5, 1956, Paul was united in marriage to Lois Anderson. Two daughters were blessed into this union. The family made their home in Grand Island where Paul worked for the Grand Island City Street Department for 28 years until his retirement in 1989.

Paul was a member of the NRA for over 50 years. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and target shooting. He was also a proficient sketch artist.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Lyn Coleman (John Snipes), and Sandra (Gary) Adams, all of Grand Island; and four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; two brothers, Arthur Jr., and Richard; and a sister, Diane.

