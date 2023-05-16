Russ Kunze, 75

ST. LIBORY — Paul Russell Kunze, 75, of St. Libory, entered his eternal rest on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society 0Grand Island Village, after fighting a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church at Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer with graveside military honors by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 and the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Memorial Fund, Heartland Lutheran High School or Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Russ was born on Jan. 1, 1948, at St. Paul, the son of Walter E. and Judith M. (Pedersen) Kunze.

He grew up on the family farm along the Loup River and attended Howard County rural school and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1966. He then attended Central Nebraska Tech School in Hastings where he received a degree in diesel and auto mechanics.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972.

He was united in marriage to Donna Kanter on May 19, 1973, at Palmer. The couple lived southeast of St. Libory where they raised their family and he farmed and did maintenance work for several companies in the Grand Island area. He later worked in sales for commercial lighting companies until his retirement.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served as a trustee. He was also a member of Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.

Russ enjoyed repairing cars and farm equipment, especially when he had help from his grandson, Rylan. He had a talent for fixing anything that needed repair. He enjoyed yardwork and the outdoors. Family was very important to Russ and he enjoyed many Sunday dinners with family and he loved attending many of his grandchildren’s events.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children and spouses, Keeley and Les Anderson of Claremore, Oklahoma, Krista and Kraig Niemoth of St. Libory, Ross and (Kimberly Brown) Kunze of Troy, New York, and Kelly and Stacie Bruns of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Corey Merritt, Zach Anderson, Rylan Niemoth, Carlynn Niemoth, Blake Bruns, Matthew Bruns and Kason Bruns; one great-grandson, Crew Merritt; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Pamela and Doug Lake of Whigham, Georgia, Jackie and Jim Nelson of North Platte and Gayle and Tod Francl of Palmer; a brother-in-law, Don Harvey of Auroral; and other in-laws, Karen Slama of St. Louis, Jerry Schenck of Grand Island, and Susan and Rick Vlach of Scotia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marcia Harvey; a brother-in-law, Thomas Slama; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Schenck.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Russ’ family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.