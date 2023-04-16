Paul “Spencer” Curry, 58

PALMER — Paul “Spencer” Curry, 58, of Palmer, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 15, in Palmer. Interment will be in the Muncey Cemetery near Cassville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Spencer was born on January 9, 1965, in Cassville, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Cooper) Curry. He attended Cassville Senior High School and graduated in 1983. After graduating, Paul enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1984-1991, including four years spent overseas.

He married Michelle Bluschke, and to this union two children were born, Paul and Danielle. Spencer met and fell in love with Pam (Berst) Wagner and they were married on February 20, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Palmer, where Spencer enjoyed deer hunting in rural Nebraska.

He was very patriotic and enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July, for it was his favorite holiday. He worked at several places over the years, but he especially enjoyed working at the Hall County Correctional Center. He was last employed by Case New Holland in Grand Island.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam Curry of Palmer; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Alicia Curry of Bellwood; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Mitch Dubbs of Grand Island; sons, Russell Wagner and Nick Wagner, both of Palmer; sister and brother-in-law, Debby and Chip Lawson of Nixa, Missouri; grandchildren, Liam, Rylan, and Bella Curry, and Brynlee and Peyton Dubbs of Grand Island; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and last, but not least, his dogs, Molly, Izzy and Oreo.

Spencer was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Noel and Jean Curry, and Elmer and Frances Cooper; and mother-in-law, Donna Berst.

