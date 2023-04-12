Paul “Terry” Manolidis

PHILLIPS - Paul “Terry” Manolidis, 77, of Phillips formerly of Grand Island died Sunday April 9, 2023 at CHI Health St Francis.

Funeral Services for Terry will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, April 14, 2023 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, April 13th at the Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to be made to the family and designated at a later time.

Terry was born on February 2, 1946 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Paul and Phyllis Manolidis (Boroff). Terry grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand High Senior High in 1964. He attended Kearney State College where he pursued a chemistry and math degree. Terry was united in marriage to Jo Manolidis (Rasmussen) on May 13, 1967 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island, Nebraska. After which the couple continued to reside in Grand Island where Terry worked for many years at the Ordinance Plant and Hall County Corrections as a correction officer.

Terry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Saddle Club, Platte Deutsche and was active in Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, NRA, Sons of the American Legion.

Terry was an orator of the story and would love to share memories of all of his times spent with family and friends outdoors fishing, hunting, gardening, and grilling. Those left behind to carry on the Terry Manolidis legacy of loving life and sharing his passion for nature will remember he was there in a heartbeat to help whether a raging Nebraska blizzard or hot summer river day, his memories still float thru the air.

Survivors include Jo Manolidis of Phillips; four-legged companion, Lexi; Steve and Linda Manolidis of Grand Island, Jill and Steve Collen of Lincoln, Faye Rasmussen of Ravenna, Braden and Trisha Manolidis of Grand Island, Mallory Manolidis of Grand Island, Julie and Scott Arndt of Tuscumbia, AL, Rob and Charla Rasmussen of St. Paul. Numerous great nephews and nieces. Last, but not least Terry's father figure air and his zest for life touched all those he met, especially close friends Jimmy Vann and Missy Koperski who can truly attest to Terry's fatherly love.

Terry was preceded in death by Paul and Phyllis Manolidis, four-legged companion Karle, Jim Rasmussen, Jeffrey Manolidis, Jessica Collen.

Until we meet again my friend live life to the fullest and always make time FOR ONE MORE CAST!