Paula Heider

Paula Marie, 60

Paula Marie Heider was lovingly received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, five days earlier, Paula celebrated her sixtieth birthday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All Faiths Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, more details will follow.