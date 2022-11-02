 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paula Heider

  • 0

Paula Marie, 60

Paula Marie Heider was lovingly received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, five days earlier, Paula celebrated her sixtieth birthday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All Faiths Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, more details will follow.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nebraska State Patrol crash response scenarios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts