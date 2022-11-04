Paula Heider, 60

Paula Marie Heider was lovingly received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, five days earlier, Paula celebrated her sixtieth birthday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Park Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Trinity Lutheran Church webpage.

Family will receive friends at the visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 8. at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School.

Paula was born in Grand Island on Oct. 24, 1962, to Herbert and Joanne (Lau) Heider. She was baptized on Nov. 11, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church and joined her family in worship every Sunday. She was confirmed on June 19, 1983.

Paula was loved and cared for by her family. Her brothers and sisters helped their parents care for Paula. They helped her learn to crawl and then walk. They read to her and played games.

As a little girl, she had a favorite blue elephant riding toy that took her on at least one grand adventure. Paula attended Connell School until the age of 21 and graduated in 1983. She worked for many years at Trinity Lutheran School as a custodian's helper.

Over the years Paula enjoyed participating in Special Olympic bowling and basketball. She attended summer camp at Camp Luther and enjoyed learning about Jesus with her classmates in her C-Champs Sunday School class. At Good Samaritan, Paula continued to write Bible verses and sports' scores, read devotions, do beadwork and color. She liked to play Bingo, and walk the halls or outside in nice weather. She helped clean tables and open and shut the blinds.

She had a delightful belly laugh and could be very silly.

She moved with her parents to Good Samaritan Independent Living in 2012. She enjoyed worshiping on Saturday evenings and would sometimes sing “Jesus Loves Me” at the end of the service. After her father died in 2016, she continued to live with her mother in Assisted Living at Good Samaritan. Her mother passed away in March, 2020, and Paula continued to live in Assisted Living until she moved to Skilled Care at the beginning of 2022.

Paula is survived by her brothers, Bill (Wendy) of Grand Island, David (Sheena) of Amarillo, Texas, Stan (Laura) of Lincoln; her sisters, Mary (Karl) of Papillion, and Ruth (Bob) of Indianapolis, Ind. Many nieces and nephews loved Aunt Paula.

