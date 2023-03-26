Paula Shull, 91

Paula Mae Shull, 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Tiffany Square with her daughter and son-in-law, and her beloved Tabitha hospice nurse by her side.

Service and celebration of Paula's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Paula was born on a ranch south and east of Bassett April 19, 1931. She attended school and graduated from Rock County High School in Bassett. After graduating in 1949, Paula taught school in the rural Rock County area for three years. Paula moved to Omaha in 1952, and worked for the Balbach Company, also known as Air Products and Chemicals. She worked as a record keeper and later as a payroll clerk. Paula married Neal Walkemeyer Aug. 16, 1953. They had one son, Mark.

From 1960 to 1964, Paula worked at Wallin Electric Company in Omaha as a bookkeeper. Paula met and married Frank Shull Dec. 1, 1961. They had one daughter, Gail. Paula's husband, Frank, had two daughters Marsha and Patricia.

In 1966, Paula and Frank moved to Grand Island due to a transfer in her husband's employment. After staying home for several years raising her children, Paula was employed by Platte Valley Construction Company in 1973 as a payroll clerk. She continued her employment there for the next 42 years.

Paula enjoyed camping and fishing, and spending time with her family and many friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing golf and participating in leagues and tournaments. She was a 5-time women's club champion at Riverside Country Club. She loved watching baseball, football, golf, and ice hockey on tv, as well as attending ice hockey games, including those of her son-in-law, Kenneth. Paula was a Husker football fan through and through, and had season tickets for over 50 years. In later years, Paula enjoyed traveling on bus trips with friends and family, as well as going on many trips with her daughter and son-in-law.

Paula's passion was her yard and garden. She spent hours making the yard and many flower beds look beautiful. She also tended to her garden where her specialties were tomatoes and cucumbers, which she always shared with neighbors and friends. Paula enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. You could always find her working in the kitchen or the yard. Paula deeply loved her family, extended family, friends, and neighbors. She dedicated her time caring for others and did whatever she could to make sure they knew they were loved. Paula had a strong belief in God and loved listening to gospel music and attending church services. Paula also loved her poodles. She spent time walking and playing with them, and spoiling them rotten.

After living in her Grand Island home for nearly 55 years, Paula resided at Country House Residence and then moved to Tiffany Square to fight her health battles. Paula was a proud and independent woman so this was a difficult transition for her. She did enjoy the many activities and the special caregivers at these facilities.

Paula is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and LeeAnn Walkemeyer of Irene, S.D; a daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Ken Menard of Grand Island; a stepdaughter, Marsha Iske of Grand Island; a stepson-in-law, Don Koenig of Lynn Creek, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paula was preceded in death by her husbands, Neal Walkemeyer and Frank Shull; her parents, Paul and Edith Bussinger; one sister, Joan Winn; three brothers, Gayle Bussinger, Kenneth Bussinger, and Gerald Bussinger; a step son-in-law, John Iske; a stepdaughter, Pat Koenig, and two grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.