Paula Shull, 91

Paula Mae Shull, 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Tiffany Square with her daughter and son-in-law, and her beloved Tabitha hospice nurse by her side.

Service and celebration of Paula's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

There is a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. More details will follow.