Pauline Sanchez, Infant

Pauline Rose Sanchez passed away on March 29, 2023, in her father's arms at Mary Lanning in Hastings at 5 weeks and 4 days old.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 at Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Pastor Jim Reynolds will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral home is entrusted with serving the family. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Pauline was born on Feb. 19, 2023, to Bruce and Jennifer (Wiebe) Sanchez at St. Francis in Grand Island.

Pauline was a very happy little baby and was always full of smiles! She loved her siblings as much as they loved her and couldn't get enough cuddles!

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Bruce and Jennifer; siblings, Isaac, Jacob, Eli, Angela, Michael, Kimberly Ann, and Charles “Tuna”; grandparents, Michael and Mary Ann Wiebe of Grand Island, Kim Ly Spitler of Connecticut, and Angel Luis Sanchez of Connecticut; Godparents, Dustin Shepard and Laura Christiansen both of Hastings; God-sister, Ruby Jean; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Nebraska and Connecticut.

She was preceded in death by her step-grandfather, Richard Paul Spitler.