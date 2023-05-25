Pearl Arlene Lemburg, 91

CAIRO — Pearl Arlene (Bremer) Lemburg, 91, of Cairo, passed away Sunday May 21, 2023, with her family by her side at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Cairo, Nebraska. Pastor Cathryn “Cat” Love will officiate. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023. at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the Cairo Fire & EMT’s.

Pearl was born on September 16, 1931, to Adolph and Irmagard (Bushman) Bremer in Boelus, Nebraska. She attended Boelus Schools with her siblings and graduated from Boelus High School in 1950. Pearl worked for one year at the Boelus State Bank, until her marriage to William “Bill” Lemburg on July 30, 1951, at the United Methodist Church in Boelus.

Pearl enjoyed working at the Golden Nugget in Boelus before her retirement. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her hobbies included embroidery work, jigsaw puzzles, and word search puzzles. She liked to play bingo, 10-point pitch and pinochle. Pearl was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cairo and the Boelus American Legion Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill of Cairo; sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Jane Lemburg of Cairo and Rodney and Amy Lemburg of College Station, Texas; grandchildren, Toby Lemburg, Jessica Scheer and Joshua Lemburg; great-grandchildren, Cortland, Stacia, Dawson, Sterling, Grey, Maddeline, Paxton, Josey, Tessa and Emery; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Franklin; and a sister, Doris Jean Cogin.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Christa Lee Lemburg; a brother, Ray Bremer; and three sisters, Betty Guy, Irma Baker and Augusta (Gusy) Petersen.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com