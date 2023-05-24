Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pearl Lemburg, 91

CAIRO — Pearl Arlene (Bremer) Lemburg, 91, of Cairo, passed away Sunday May 21, 2023, with her family by her side at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Cairo. Pastor Cathryn “Cat” Love will officiate. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the Cairo Fire & EMT’s.

