Pedro Moreno

Pedro Vazquez Moreno, 64, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary's Cathedral with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Pedro was born Jan. 27, 1958, to Juan Vazquez and Maria Moreno in Mexico.

