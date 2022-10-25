 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedro Moreno

Pedro Vazquez Moreno, 64

Pedro Vazquez Moreno, 64, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary's Cathedral with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Pedro was born Jan. 27, 1958, to Juan Vazquez and Maria Moreno in Mexico.

Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

