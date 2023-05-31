Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Peggy Jean Hughes, 94

SCOTIA — Peggy Jean Hughes, 94, formerly of Scotia, entered into rest at Brookefield Park in St. Paul, on Monday, May 29, 2023, with her family by her side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Inurnment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peggy was born on February 6, 1929, in her uncle Bill Doncheski’s place by Davis Creek (north of Cotesfield) to Elwood and Rose (Doncheski) Blanchard. She was the oldest of four children. Peggy attended kindergarten in Cotesfield, and from there they moved to various places. She attended school in Clarks and then Grand Island Senior High for half a year before they moved to Wood River, where she graduated in 1947.

She moved to Cotesfield, then to Scotia where she worked at the café. She worked at the Scotia Drug Store, serving soda pop and ice cream, when she met Don Hughes. They were married on July 18, 1949, in Scotia. After they were married, they moved to Georgia when Don was in the Army, where their oldest son, Craig was born. They moved to Scotia when Don was honorably discharged in January of 1954. They lived on the farm where their children, Doug and Judy, were born.

Don farmed with his father, while Peggy did the farm wife duties. They moved to Scotia in 1985. Don passed away on March 20, 2017. Peggy was a member of the “Birthday Club” with Louise Wells, Peggy Vlach, Betty Holt, Bonnie Steffen, Nila Rasmussen and Maxine Rasmussen. The gals had fun going on day trips, traveling to Nashville, and various other places.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia and the Scotia American Legion Auxiliary.

Peggy continued to live in Scotia after Don passed away, until entering Brookefield Park.

She was survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Gigi Hughes of Scotia, Doug and Victoria Hughes of Lincoln, and Maureen Dobel of Colorado; her grandchildren, Candi Hughes, Casey and Cari Hughes, Mandi and Nick Shoemaker, Heather and Casey Fox, Matt and Teri Hughes, Trevor Marlow, Kelsea Small, Cera-Rose Hughes and Joe Harder; Brennen Lech and Jamie, Paiton Lech and Nicole, Cali and Shay Weber, Jacob Lech and Gracie, Regan and Carl Mundt; her great-grandchildren, Luke, Landon, Mason, Brookelyn, Ava, Charlee, Lennon, Hudson, Knoxson, Daxon, Madelyn Rose, Moxon, Raygan, Brighton and Bexly, Riggin, Rhett, and Ridge; and a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Eileen Blanchard.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; daughter, Judy Hughes; twin sister, Daphne; and sisters, Velma and Ellen.

