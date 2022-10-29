Penelope 'Penny' Stumpenhorst

Growing up Penny was the oldest of 7. She lived on a farm just outside of Grand Island and attended Northwest Highschool. She adored Elvis and her 1966 baby blue Dodge Charger. Penny had a very successful career in Real Estate. She obtained her broker license in 1978, and at one point had over 400 properties under management with her business partner Donna Luft-Chapman at the firm they built together-Action Property Management of Grand Island. Penny married the love of her life, Vern, in 1986. They were well known for their love of Christmas. Penny and Vern would spend weeks preparing for the holiday season and every family member recalls the wonderful extended family Christmases held at their house with very fond memories. The Stumpenhorst home was actually featured on the front page of the Grand Island Independent on Christmas day in 1989! Penny retired in 1999, and spent the next several years enjoying time with Vern traveling in their RV to Wisconsin and Arizona. They loved being social and had several close friends of the Yuma, Ariz. area. She enjoyed day trips into Mexico with girlfriends, playing card games, golfing and daily happy hours. Survivors include her son, Timothy (Michele) McConnell; her four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) McConnell, Ryann (Steve) Kluthe, Dustin Biggerstaff, and Noelle McConnell. She also adored her six great-grandchildren, Constance McConnell, Imari and Lillie Dortch, Grant Zach and Owen Kluthe. Other survivors include her siblings, Jody Luth (Becky Smith), Jerry Luth, Paula (Clay) Porsch, and Jack (Janice) Luth.