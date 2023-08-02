Philamae A. Towey, 94

CEDAR RAPIDS - Philamae A. Towey, 94 of Cedar Rapids, NE, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. wake service at church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com