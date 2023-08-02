Philamae A. Towey, 94

CEDAR RAPIDS — Philamae A. Towey, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a wake service at 7

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.