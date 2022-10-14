HAMPTON — Philip Troester, 67, of Hampton, was called home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 12, 2022.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 at Monroe Evangelical Free Church, with burial at Salem Lutheran Cemetery prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Monroe Evangelical Free Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Monroe Evangelical Free Church website, https:/www.monroefree.com Phil wished memorials to go to Samaritans Purse, Jesus Film Project, or SAT 7. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.Philip Clarence Troester, was born on Feb. 28, 1955, in York, to Kenneth and Gretchen (McCray) Troester. Phil attended St. Peter Lutheran grade school, and graduated from Hampton High School in 1973. He then attended Kearney State College graduating in 1977 with a degree in Economics. Phil married Linda Wessels on Jan. 8, 1977, in Red Cloud. They had four children: Blake and his wife Karisa of Clay Center, Jacqueline Troester of Arvada, Colo., Ryan Troester of Chicago, Ill., and Blair Troester of Arvada, Colo. He passed away of ALS in Aurora.His love of the land led him back home to farm with his father, and he always said he had the best job in the world. He lived most of his life in the house he grew up in.Phil's passion was sharing the gospel message, and the joy of his life was his ongoing prison ministry of over 20 years.Phil leaves behind his wife and children; mother, Gretchen Troester of Hampton; brothers, Gene and Deb Troester of Lincoln, Chris and Jan Troester of Lee's Summit, Mo., Matt and Diane Troester of Mokena, Ill; sister, Anne and Dan Daly of Aurora; sister-in-law, Cindy Troester of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Judith and Steve Mangers of Hastings; sister-in-law, Carol and Pat Duncan of Lincoln; cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Troester; brother, Richard Troester, and sister-in-law, Elaine Schall.