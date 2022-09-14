Philip Wilsey

Philip L. Wilsey, 68, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th at All Faiths Funeral Home. Reverend Kelly Karges will officiate.

Philip was born on August 16, 1954 in Omaha, NE son of Clarence and Phillis (Rowe) Wilsey.

He grew up in Oxford, Ne where he graduated from High School. Before beginning college, Phillip was a foreign exchange student in Holland. Upon his return, Phillip attended UNL and UNMC College of Pharmacy.

On May 24, 1975 he married Kim Quinn. They were blessed with two children, Mieke and Anthony. Phil and Kim first met when he was her family's paperboy, creating a lifelong friendship, even playing clarinet together in band. They made their home in Lincoln, Omaha, Gordon, and Oxford before settling in Grand Island in 2002.

He was a trusted pharmacist of all trades, beginning at Stockman's Drug in Gordon, Ne; a co-owner of Preston Drug Store in Oxford with his father; Tri Valley Health System/Pharmacy in the Furnas County area; Cambridge Hospital and wrapping up his career for Walgreens in Grand Island.

Along with his children and wife, Phil attended Tae Kwon Do classes together and earned their black belts. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on the Board of Trustees. A past Member and President of the Rotary Club in Oxford and Nebraska Pharmacist Association. He was also involved in Boy Scouts and received the God and Country award. Phil spent the last 10 years, exploring the “backroads” of Nebraska on his Harley Davidson. He was an avid samurai sword collector as well as bladesmith. Phil was very proud of his Scottish heritage and could be seen wearing his kilt frequently throughout the years.

Phil and Kim kept busy traveling, taking trips with friends, and attending their grandchildren's many musical and sporting events and school activities.

Phil is survived by his wife, Kim of Grand Island; daughter, Mieke (Chad) Matzner of Grand Island; son, Anthony (Erin) Wilsey of Franklin; six grandchildren, Alexas (Rylee), Aaliiyah (Colten), Alieka, Zayden, Cairee and Oriannyah; great-grandson, Kohen; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; his beloved Pomeranian, “Bond, Coda Bond”; along with numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joy Lynn; brother, Alan; and brothers-in-law Gerald and Richard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com