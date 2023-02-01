Phillip ‘Jake' Quinn, 92

LINCOLN — Phillip Jacob “Jake” Quinn, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Ord and Albion, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Tabitha Rehab Center in Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., in Lincoln.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.lincolnfh.com

Phillip Jacob Quinn was born Oct. 12, 1930, at the family farmhouse near Valley, Nebr., to Joseph Martin and Grace Magdalena (Rush) Quinn. He grew up on farms near Valley and Albion. He graduated from Albion High School in 1948.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean conflict as an engine man 1st class, followed by six years in the reserves.

His parents had moved to Stanton, and after his discharge he returned to Stanton where he met the love of his life, Lou Ann Kingston. They were married on Nov. 23, 1953, at the Congregational Church in Stanton.

While they lived in Pilger, they had their first child, Jacquelyn in 1954. Shortly after, Phil was accepted in the Nebraska State Patrol, and the couple moved to Hasting in 1955 for his first assignment. After his six months with the patrol, he was assigned to Ord, where their daughter Pamela was born in 1956, and son Jeffrey was born in 1958.

Phil continued his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in Ord until 1981 when he was assigned to Lincoln, where he worked until his retirement in 1986.

Phil was a huge sports fan. He loved baseball and the Atlanta Braves or any other baseball game he could find on television. But above all else he was an avid Cornhusker football fan and a great joy was traveling to games with friends. When his son Jeff became a Husker quarterback it brought him much pride and joy. They never missed one of his games and the memories were forever cherished.

His job was very important to him and he dedicated his career to keeping the people in his area safe. Most people who “met” him as a patrolman have great stories about their experience. He was a voracious reader, and shared that love with all of his children. This love of reading led him to write two books, one about his mother, “Amazing Grace,” and the other about his years in the Nebraska State Patrol.

Education was important to him and he was proud that all three of his children graduated from college. He was also a skilled woodworker and made many beautiful oak pieces for all of his family.

He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, strong faith, kind heart, lively wit and intelligence.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lou Ann; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Martin Nielsen of Loveland, Colo., and Pam and Floyd Slagle of Sargent, a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Susan Quinn of Colleyville, Texas; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Nick and Christie Nielsen of Erie, Colo., Monica and John Doherty of Windsor, Colo., Erica and Robert DiRocco of Humble, Texas, Jake and Coleen Slagle of Marquette, Neb., Jinger and Chandler Larsen of Sargent, Neb., Michael Lloyd and Scott Lloyd of Houston, Texas, Grace and Forrest Frank of Waco, Texas, and Maggie Quinn of Colleyville, Texas; 12 great grandchildren (and one on the way); a brother, Wayne of Omaha; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, Dorathy Kohel, Martin Quinn, John Quinn (infant), Margaret Schweigart, Vida McWhirt, Delbert “Bill” Quinn, Velda Wellman and Joseph Quinn.