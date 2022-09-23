Phyllis Addink, 93

Phyllis J. Addink, 93, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.

Phyllis was born Oct. 8, 1928, at Martinsburg, Neb., daughter of Fred and Minnie (Buettner) Schlines.

Phyllis grew up on the family farm near Martinsburg, where she attended school until the eighth grade. She continued her education and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1946.

In 1948 she married Hans Stark. On June 20, 1977, she married Buck Addink and soon they settled in Grand Island. Phyllis was employed by Jack and Jill, Master Stylists and Grand Island Public Schools. For many years Phyllis was known as “Fanny Phil” by many families in the Grand Island area as she cared for many children. She enjoyed being around people and especially caring for children of all ages.

Phyllis is survived by daughters, JoAnn and Jacklyn; granddaughter, Heather Tripp; grandsons, Tom and D.C.; great-grandson, Carter Tripp; many nieces, nephews and friends that became her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; parents; two sisters and three brothers.

