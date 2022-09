Phyllis J. Addink, 93, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Bremer will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield, NE.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to her family for future designation.