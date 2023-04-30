Phyllis Lee Fridley, 82

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Phyllis Lee Fridley, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed from this life on April 21, 2023.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at O.R. Woodyard Co. Funeral & Cremation Services, 1346 S. High, Columbus, Ohio.

Born on July 17, 1940, in Grand Island, Nebraska, Phyllis was the youngest of four Shriner sisters. The sisters were pretty, with a zest for life, and a strong work ethic. Each of the Shriner girls worked at Bowen’s pharmacy and developed a legendary reputation for their quality work and their cheerful interaction with the public.

Phyllis recalled with fondness winning a gold wristwatch for the most candy sales. After high school, Phyllis ventured to Columbus to live with her sister Betty who had moved to Columbus a couple years prior. Phyllis was filled with excitement, and worry, about how she would make it in the “big city.”

Phyllis found a job at East Broad Appliances. One day a delivery man from West Broad Appliances named Jerry came to the store. Phyllis told a co-worker, “I just met the most handsome man I have ever seen.” Jerry and Phyllis were married for 62 years, with two sons and a granddaughter.

For 27 years, Phyllis worked in the cafeteria at Barrett Junior High School. She was beloved by the students, teachers, and co-workers, some of whom became lifelong friends. Phyllis was always ready with a warm smile and a genuine inquiry into how they were doing. Phyllis was actively engaged in her boys’ lives: serving as a room mother, attending ball games, working the concessions stand at the little league park, and allowing and patiently enduring her boys and their bandmates as they practiced, and in some cases perfected their rock and roll in the basement.

Jerry and Phyllis’ home on Moler Road was an oasis, a sanctuary, and a hub of love. A little piece of the country on the south side of Columbus. For many years on Christmas Eve, they would host the family. Phyllis and Betty would meticulously prepare the food and cookies, and Jerry would prepare the basement for games and activities. Phyllis’ gift for hospitality, generosity, warmth, and humor were experienced and enjoyed by many.

In July 2022, Phyllis and Jerry celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Their marriage was marked by mutual growth, passionate love, humor, and contentment. In retirement, they enjoyed their lives and did the things they loved at the pace they wanted: volunteering at the Stowe food bank, attending Columbus Clippers and OSU women’s basketball games, watching “Jeopardy,” enjoying the birds and wildlife in the back yard and adjoining field, and playing cards. Hours spent playing Pinochle, Euchre, and Screwy Looey with Jerry, the kids, Betty and Jim, and with visiting family were the sites of conversation, communion, and fun!

For the last two months of her life, Phyllis was with hospice homecare. Her son William and sister Donna were with her for this remarkable time. Phyllis was active, ambulatory, and pain free until the last week of her life. She faced the end of her life with acceptance, peace, grace, and the desire to be with Jerry.

Those who were with her in the last months commented on the beautiful glow that surrounded her. Phyllis wryly noted that “the sicker I get, the better I look!” When she was moved to the hospital bed in her front room she said, “I am so happy.”

Phyllis died exactly as she wanted: in her home, pain free, with her loved ones. On the Tuesday before her passing, as the hospice aid and nurse were leaving, Phyllis threw up her jazz hands and exclaimed, “Before you leave, can I get anybody anything?” That, my friends, is our Dear Phyllis!

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her sisters Betty Rush (Jim) and Patty Wilson (Bill); her father, William Shriner; and mother, Mary Shriner.

Survivors include her sister, Donna Tagge, and niece, Kim Rozendaal (Dave) of Carthage, Missouri; family/friend, Joyce Fridley of Columbus; her sons, William Fridley (Carolyn) of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Michael Fridley; and a granddaughter Allyson Fridley of Columbus.

Please send cards and correspondence to William Fridley, 1316 Moler Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43207.