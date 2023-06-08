Porfirio A. Casarez, 70

GRAND ISLAND — Porfirio A. “Pilo” Casarez, 70, of Grand Island, passed away June 6, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Arnold officiating. Livestreaming of the service and online condolences may be found at www.giallfaiths.com.

To honor Pilo’s wishes cremation will take place after the service. Private family burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family for later designation.

Pilo was born in Omaha on June 28, 1952. He was raised in Grand Island and attended GIPS and received his GED in 1994. He met the love of his life, Nancy Schleicher, in 1965 at Lions Club Park. They were married on June 7, 1969.

Pilo was a hardworking man with an excellent work ethic. He worked at various jobs such as for the City of Grand Island in the Waste Water Department and helped out with snow removal for the city. He also worked for the Hall County Corrections for many years as well as the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. He graduated from the Salvation Army Officer Training College in 1999, becoming a commissioned officer at Belmont Central Spanish Corp in Chicago and later Garden City Corp in Kansas.

Pilo was an exceptional drum player and played in multiple bands as well as being on the worship team at E-Free. He loved listening and playing the drums to oldies. He was well known in the community and known for his sense of humor and corny jokes. That sense of humor remained until the very end even during the time he was receiving chemo and radiation, joking around with all the amazing caregivers.

He had a tremendous love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a gift of sharing Jesus and giving a word of encouragement to his family as well to anyone who were struggling in life. He was a fan of the Cornhuskers, Eagles and Cubs. He spent every moment he could with his grandkids and great-grandchildren and loved every one of them.

Pilo is survived by his six children, Tony (Kristy), Jackie, Jennifer (Doug Collins), Steven (Lydia), Philip (Jennifer) and Corina (Earnest Wilcox); 25 grandchildren, Tony Jr. (Anna), Ashley (Blake), Abigail, Thomas, Briella, Elijah, Zaden, Elijah, Ezra, Cameron, Adyn, Zack, Jason, Jessica (Travis), Dylan, Chad (Keely), Jami (Shawn), Jasmine (Yahir), Isaac, Adrian, Damian, Lilianna, Alicia, Crystal and Broderick; 17 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Louie, Caroline (Jim) James and Lucy Negrete; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2020; his mother, Dolores; and father- and mother in-law, Samuel and Patsy Schleicher.