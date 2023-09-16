Radford ‘Rocky’ Hansen, 84

CAMPBELL — Radford “Rocky” Hansen, 84, of Campbell, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Memorial service and celebration of Rocky’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guards. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until service time.

Rocky was born September 1, 1939, in Minden, Nebraska, the son of Howard and Ethel (Radford) Hansen. After high school Rocky joined the United States Navy on August 27, 1957. He served three years active duty and was honorably discharged August 31, 1960. From 1960 to 1963 he was in the Reserves.

On May 7, 1962, Rocky married JoAnn Johnson. They lived in Grand Island where Rocky was employed as a lineman for Southern Public Power, formerly known as REA. In 1991, Rocky became Area Manager for Phelps, Franklin and Kearney counties and moved to Holdrege, Nebraska. Rocky retired in 2002, and in 2006, the couple relocated to Campbell for retirement.

Rocky was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and served on the board for two years at the Methodist Church in Minden.

Rocky loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, boating and especially tubing with his grandkids. He enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Nebraska Huskers fan and above all enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoAnn; his children, Kathryn (Greg) Neal of Grand Island, Deborah (Todd) Kober of Grand Island, Bradley (Alberta) Hansen of Strang, and Lisa (James) Dickinson of Firth; and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, William (Veronica) Hansen of Upland, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Judy Hansen of Minden,; Aunt Doris Logan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Douglas Hansen; and great-granddaughter, Hallie James Casement.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project.

