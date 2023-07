Ralph A. Zavala

HICKMAN — Ralph A. Zavala, 73, of Hickman, Nebraska, formerly of Wood River, died at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a rosary/wake service at 7.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.