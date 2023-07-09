Ralph A. Zavala, 73

HICKMAN — Ralph A. Zavala, 73, of Hickman, Nebraska, formerly of Wood River, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 7, 2023, with Chris, his wife of 52 years, at his side.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 W. 11th St., Wood River. Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday July 12, in the Cortland Cemetery, 3580 U.S, Highway 77, south of Cortland.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s, with Rosary to follow at 7.

Born July 13, 1949, to Louisa (Beruman) and Vincent Zavala, Ralph was one of 13 children and graduated from Wood River High School in 1968. Ralph was a member of the Wood River Track and Cross-Country teams and, in his senior year, set the still-standing record for the fastest 3,200-meter race with a time of 9 minutes and 59 seconds.

On July 23, 1971, Ralph married the love of his life, Christina Aguilar. Together they raised their four sons, Rob, Tim, Rico and Michael, and were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River.

In 1971 Ralph enlisted in the Army Reserves and was later employed at New Holland from 1972 through 2004. Following his retirement, he worked for Apfel Funeral Home for 10 years. During this time Ralph was also an active member on the Wood River School Board and volunteered by coaching baseball. In 2019, Ralph and Chris relocated to Hickman, Nebraska, to be closer to their children and their eight grandchildren. They attended St. James Catholic Church in Cortland, Nebraska.

Ralph enjoyed spending time attending his grandchildren’s activities, following the New York Yankees, tending to his garden, and living his life to the fullest. He cherished his family and friends, was always willing to lend a helping hand to the community and took pride in preparing and sharing freshly made enchiladas and other homemade goods.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Chris; sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Kelli, Tim and Kim, Rico and Angie, and Michael and Morgan; his grandchildren, Bailee, Mya, Carter, Kendall, Ella, Alex, Max and Madyn; his brothers Vincent (Sharon), Frank (Nancy), Andy (Kathy), Dave (Rosie), Jim, Bob and Rick (Bobbi); his sisters, Mary (Giz) Valdez, Marty (Roger) Wooden, Josie (Tom) Ernstmeyer, Esther (Ron) Rickert and Patty (Mark) Moreno; a brother-in-law, Sen. Ray (Sue) Aguilar; three sisters-in-law, Jan Jakubowski, Glenda Aguilar, and Deb Aguilar; and his many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louisa and Vincent Zavala; father-in-law, TJ Aguilar and Bonnie; his mother-in-law, Barbara Roberts; and a brother-in-law, Rich Aguilar.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a future memorial via Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com