Ralph ‘Dan' Niemoth

Ralph “Dan” Niemoth passed away in Grand Island, on Oct. 6, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 27 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island, with the Rev. Andrew Springer officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Dan was born Oct. 24, 1923, in Grand Island to Walter and Erna Niemoth. Dan had three brothers. Alfred, Vern and Walter Jr. “Junior”.

Dan worked the family farm until he entered the Army on April 14, 1945. He served most of his time in Japan. He was discharged in 1946, as Staff Sergeant.

Dan married Imogene “Jean” Graff on April 14, 1948, and had two sons, Danny and Steve. Jean passed away in 1970. Danny passed away in 1977.

In 1972, he married Lois Hartmann Boeke.

After being discharged from the Army, Dan worked at Farmers Union in Grand Island. He was promoted to manager and held that position for 10 years before resigning and working for Far-Mar-Co. He worked at Far-Mar-Co until 1979, at which time he began working for Cooperative Producers where he retired in March 1987, as General Manager.

Dan loved to fish, play cards, watch “Big Red Football” and spend time with his family. Dan was a faithful and lifetime member of the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Dan and Lois lived in Hastings until 1987, when they retired. They then moved to Johnsons Lake in Lexington to their beloved cabin. There they enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, church, family and friends.

Dan and Lois helped their neighbors and worked tirelessly with Johnson's Lake Development on projects to better the “Lake” community.

As busy as they were, they always made time to spend with their grandchildren, traveling to Colorado to watch their grandsons play baseball.

They attended several Super Bowls and World Series Games. They had a full and wonderful life together.

In 2007, Dan and Lois moved to Grand Island to the Regency retirement community.

After suffering a stroke in 2018, Dan and Lois moved to Heritage Assisted Living.

Dan was preceded in death by his late wife, Imogene; his son, Danny; his parents, Walter and Erna; and his three brothers, Alfred, Vern and Walter Jr. “Junior”.

Dan is survived by his wife, Lois; his son, Steve (Tammie) of Ft. Morgan, Colo; his two grandsons, Daniel (Adrienne) of Hastings, and Tanner from Florence, S.C; and his three great-grandchildren. Riley, Carter and Jaxson.

Dan will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a sharp wit, strong morals and a never-ending faith in God. He will be greatly missed.