Ramona J. Roberts, 87

GRAND ISLAND — Ramona Jeanne (Dunham) Roberts, 87, of Grand Island, passed away on September 12, 2023.

Burial of ashes will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Phillips Cemetery. Pastor Anny Kapundu will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Ramona was born to Henry Orville and Hannah Mae (White) Dunham on June 19, 1936. She was raised in and attended school in Aurora. On September 5, 1953, she married Wilbur Roberts in Aurora. To this union they were blessed with six children.

Throughout her life, Ramona held several different jobs in the healthcare industry. She was a member of the Phillips Methodist Church. Ramona enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, visiting local care homes, entertaining her grandchildren, and caring for her flowers.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Bob (Maggie) Roberts, Brad (Pam) Roberts, Bryan (Jenn) Roberts, and Tim (Amber) Roberts; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and five sisters; and two children, Laurie and Tom.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.