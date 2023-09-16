Ramona Mora, 90

AURORA — Ramona “Mona” Mora, 90, of Aurora, Nebraska, formerly of Phillips, Nebraska, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Phillips Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2023, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

