Randall Miller

Randy was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Kearney. He was the son of Raymond H. and Irene L. (Hemberger) Miller. Randy moved with his family to Grand Island in 1956, where he attended Grand Island Public School graduating from GISH in 1973. He continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, completing his Associate Degree in Graphic Design in 1976. Randy began his Graphic Designer and Illustrator career at Griffith & Somers Advertising Agency in Sioux City, Iowa/Omaha. He worked on the Lotus sports car accounts as well as numerous bank and industrial accounts. He continued his career in Minneapolis, Minn. at Brown Photo, Baltimore, Md., at Jack Brahms Advertising Agency, Rasmussen and Associates Advertising Agency in Grand Island, Robinsons May Department Store in Los Angeles, Calif., Morris Press, Kearney, Fundcraft Publishing, Collierville, Tenn., and was a Freelance Artist and Painter as well. His projects included designing and production of magazine and newspapers ads, developing ad campaigns, logos, posters, direct mail, local newspapers, cook books, and student planners. While working as an Art Director for Griffith & Somers Advertising Agency in Sioux City, Iowa, Randy painted the Sioux City Capital building. This painting was produced as a Christmas Card in the area for several years. He was an actor and was featured in GQ Magazine. Randy's painting of his grandparent's farm near Holstein was featured in Nebraskaland Magazine in the early 1970's. Several of his pieces are displayed at CHI Health St. Francis – Grand Island. Randy returned to Grand Island in 1993, and moved to Hastings in December of 2021.