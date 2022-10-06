 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randy Miller

  • 0

Randall Miller, 67

HASTINGS — Randall J. Miller, 67, of Hastings, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Randy's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts