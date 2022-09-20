 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randy Murray

Randy Murray, 72

SCHUYLER — Randy J. Murray, 72, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. The family has chosen to have memorial services at a later time.

Randy was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Lexington to Ray and Carmen (Garmello) Murray. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served a year and half in Germany. After Randy returned home, he worked in the poultry business for 21 years. In 1995 he married the love of his life, Lynn Person of Aurora.

Randy is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughter, Tabatha Lynch of Arizona; his stepchildren, Michael Person of Fremont and Teri (Blaine) Haase of Rising City; five grandchildren; many siblings; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Lee Murray; his siblings, Ray Murray, David Murray and Judy Riblet; and his niece, Chris Straatmann.

