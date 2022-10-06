Randy Stoltenberg, 65

Randy Lee Stoltenberg, 65, of Grand Island, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Saint Francis Medical Center of Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the funeral home.

Randy was born Nov. 24, 1956, at Grand Island to Edward and Gloria (Burnett) Stoltenberg, he grew up in Grand Island and received his education at Grand Island Public Schools.

Randy had the hobby of being a hippy back in the Flower Power Days, he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, listening to music, going to bingo with his parents, loved his dogs and he really enjoyed the loud cars and motorcycles, his greatest joy was all his grandchildren and having big family gatherings over his nephew Dick's house as he LOVED ALL THE FOOD. Randy lived a nice life with his family and even got to become a GREAT GREAT UNCLE

Randy worked side by side with his son David, nephew, Dick, and “partner in crime”, Rodney Burnett at O'neil Farms before retiring.

Survivors include his special friend, Pam Dreher of Grand Island; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy Fieldgrove of Bartlett, David and Megan Stoltenberg of Grand Island, Josh and Jennifer Longbine of Grand Island; daughters and sons-in-law, Lynette and Paul Antillon of Grand Island, Mistie Ibal Gonzalez (late Enrique Ibal-GonzaIez) of Grand Island, Tia and Pat Valasek of Grand Island; brothers and sister-in-law, Doug and Sandy Stoltenberg of Grand Island and Steve Stoltenberg of Grand Island; sisters and brother-in-law, Terri Alkire of Sutton, Kimberly and Leland Smidt of Scotia; sister-in-law, Margarett Stoltenberg of Coffeyville, Kan; 25 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Stoltenberg; infant daughter, Marie Dawn Stoltenberg; nephew, Leland Smidt, Jr.; great-nephew, Jeremiah Gibson; son-in-law, Enrique Ibal-Gonzalez; and uncle, Rodney Burnett.

