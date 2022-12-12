‘Ray” King, 62

ARCADIA – Raymond D. “Ray” King, 62, of Arcadia, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia. The Rev. Ray Berry will officiate. Burial and graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. at the Norman Cemetery in Norman.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul and Loup City is assisting the family.

Ray was born on Sept. 11, 1960, at Lexington, the son of William Bryan and Joyce Marie (Schmidt) King. He first lived with his parents on a farm near Elwood, later moving north of Norman. He began school in Heartwell later moving with his family north of Axtell. He was a 1978 graduate of Axtell High School.

Ray was united in marriage to Sandy Jean Criss on Oct. 28, 1983, at Kearney. Two sons were born to this union. The couple later divorced.

Ray worked in construction for Sampson Construction for many years. He was very proud of his concrete work on various projects, including Calamus Dam, Davis Creek Dam, University of Nebraska Kearney, Nebraska State Fairgrounds, Grand Island Regional Medical Center and the new Kearney High School.

When he was growing up, he was very active in 4-H and was known for taking long walks with his dog.

Ray enjoyed gardening, auctions, farming and cows. He loved Rock and Roll music and instilled that love for hard rock in his siblings and sons. He also had a great memory and was very keen on family history.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Zac and Linda King of Arcadia and Matt and Teresa King of Loup City; four grandchildren, Dutch Miller, Korbyn King, Oaklee King and Harlynn King; brother, Don King of Kearney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and John McGuigan of Ravenna, Barb and Brian Charles of Arcadia, Karen and Kevin “Ick” Russell of Ravenna and Susan and Lyle Poland of Litchfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

