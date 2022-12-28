 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond ‘Ray' Utterback Jr., 74

CENTRAL CITY — Raymond “Ray” Utterback Jr., 74, of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

