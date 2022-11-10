Raymond Larson, 96

Raymond Arthur Larson, 96, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Riverside Lodge, Assisted Living.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating, all services will be held at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Lunch will be served at Livingston-Sondermann after Entombment.

Raymond was born Nov. 25, 1925, to Fred and Fannie (Clipston) Larson in Loup City. He grew up working on the family farm and graduated from High School in 1943.

In 1950, he was united in marriage to Kate Mortensen and to this union 3 sons were born. The couple moved to Alda and Ray worked at the Ammunition Plant as a guard and at IMD Hatchery. The family relocated to Grand Island and Ray worked at the Grand Island Elevator and Fertilizer Manufacturing and then the Aurora/Grand Island Co-Op for 20 years until his retirement in 1987. After retirement he worked at St. Francis Hospital. He enjoyed fishing, singing and country western music. He liked riding motorcycles and was a founding member of the White Spot Motorcycle Club and a member of the Platt-Duetsche.

In 1992, he was united in marriage to Mary Kruse. The two traveled many places together and spent 17 winters in Texas and embraced the RV life.

Survived by sons, Charlie (Patty), Mark (Karolynn) and Duane (Bev) Larson; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; spouses, Kate and Mary Larson.

