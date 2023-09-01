Raymond “Lynn” Hendrickson, 78

GIBBON — Raymond L. “Lynn” Hendrickson, 78, of Gibbon, passed away peacefully August 29. 2023, with family by his side, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Lynn was born January 10, 1945, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Elmer and Lorene (Nellsen) Hendrickson. He attended grade school at District 17, north of Shelton and graduated with the class of 1963 from Shelton High School. He married Judith Wyman in Shelton on February 23, 1964.

Lynn began his farming career with a State Farmer award as an FFA member and continued his farm career for more than 60 years. He also worked for Yellow Freight for 31 years while farming and earned a 2 million miler award.

He enjoyed hunting, reloading, gun shows, coffee with friends and Sunday dinners with his family. He found joy in his rural life, raising Angus cattle with his father, helping harvest and treasured times with his beloved horse, Pecos.

A life well lived.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 59 years, Judith (Wyman) Hendrickson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Laurie Hendrickson of Kearney and Russell and Maura Hendrickson of Shelton; his grandchildren, Blake Hendrickson and wife, Auriel, of Lincoln, and Gavin and Luryn Hendrickson of Shelton; and great-grandchildren, Hamish and Finn Hendrickson of Lincoln.

Lynn was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sisters, Pat Bateman (Les) and Barbara Rayback (Jim); and a brother, Bill Hendrickson (Sue).

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Shelton United Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service in the Shelton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.