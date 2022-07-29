Raymond Michalski, 86

Raymond John Michalski, 86, of Grand Island, passed away on July 20, 2022, with family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at St Mary's Cathedral with celebrant, the Rev. Joseph G. Broudou. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and Offutt Air Force Honor Team.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday July 31 with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Ray was born June 15, 1936 at Ravenna to Leo F. and Tackla A. (Slobaszewski) Michalski. Ray grew up in rural Merrick County where he received his education and graduated from Chapman High School in 1955. He entered the Air Force on Jan. 9, 1956, and served until his honorable discharge on Jan. 8, 1960. He returned to work on the family farm with his father near Chapman. Soon after, he met Sharon L. Hansen and they were united in marriage on April 8, 1964, in St. Paul. They lived by Chapman and moved to Grand Island in 1969. Ray began working as a machinist for Sperry New Holland in 1966 until his retirement in 1991. Ray continued to stay active after retirement working for the City of Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department and Overhead Door Corporation for the next 15 years until his final retirement in 2006.

Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, woodworking, playing cards, spending time with family and friends, dancing and polka music. He is a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, the Platt-Duetsche, and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of 58 years; son, Richard (Lisa) Michalski of Great Falls, Mont; daughters, Kathleen Michalski of Hastings and Kristine (Brian) Borland of Olathe, Kan. He is blessed with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Hansen of Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Janet Blankenbaker.

Memorials are to the family's choice.

Condolences may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ray's obituary.