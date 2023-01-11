Raymond ‘Ray' Harp, 70

Raymond Eugene “Ray” Harp, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Memorial service and celebration of Raymond's life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Ray was born March 17, 1952, in Bassett, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Vargason) Harp. He graduated from Ainsworth High School, with the Class of 1971.

On May 4, 1975, Raymond married Pam Sue Cheney. They had one daughter, Renee. Pam passed away Sept. 30, 1994. On Aug. 26, 1995, Ray married Marylou (Boyle) Huebner and became stepfather to three more daughters, Heidi, Tammy and Katie.

Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Marylou; daughters, Renee Harp, Heidi Huebner, Tammy Alvarado (Brett Ridge) and Katie (Jeff) Johnson; four grandchildren, Ashley Alvarado, Anthony Alvarado, Lilly Johnson and Andrew Ridge; a great-grandson, Logan Burnett; and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sandy Harp.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

