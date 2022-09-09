Rebecca ‘Becky' Ritta, 41

CENTRAL CITY — Rebecca Jeanne “Becky” Ritta, 41, of Central City, died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Community Bible Church with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Becky was born Aug. 12, 1981, in Newton, Kan. to Robert and Susan (Roth) Ritta. Becky lived in rural Benton, Kan. until the age of four when her family moved to Central City. She attended Nebraska Christian Schools and graduated with the class of 1999. Following her graduation, she attended Grace College and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. Becky returned to Central City and taught ESL, Speech, Yearbook and also worked in the office at Nebraska Christian. She was an editor and contributor to The Advance newsletter at Nebraska Christian. In 2021, she began working for Network Partners as a Technical Writer, where she continued working for them until her death.

In her free time, Becky enjoyed following the Chicago Cubs, watching Turkish TV and learning the Turkish language. She was a Christian novel reviewer and did product reviews for Amazon Vine. Becky was a member of Grand Island Evangelical Free Church but considered Community Bible her home church. She was also a member of the Lone Tree Singers and the bell choir at the Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish Becky's memory are her parents, Robert and Susan Ritta of Central City; her siblings, Andrew and Susan Ritta of Lincoln, Valerie and Greg Baumgardner of Bonita Springs, Fla., Stephanie and Tony Knudson of Omaha, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her three cats.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Ritta, and Wilbur and Dorothy Roth; and her aunt and uncle, Betty and Larry Conn.