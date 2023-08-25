Rebecca L. Kohtz, 64

O’NEILL — Rebecca L. Kohtz, 64, of O’Neill, Nebraska, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

She was born on November 4, 1958, to Donald and Lorraine (Obermier) Kohtz in York, Nebrasla.

Rebecca was a teacher for O’Neill Public Schools and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco, Nebraska. Rebecca enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking. She was a member of and Historian for Partners in Education (PIE) formerly known as Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority, and the O’Neill Antique Club.

Rebecca is survived by her mother, Lorraine Kohtz of Grand Island; three brothers, Andy Kohtz of Omaha, Nebraska, Paul (Terri Gardner) Kohtz of Lincoln, Nebraska, and George Kohtz of Omaha; four sisters, Beth (Gaylen) Thomsen of York, Sara Williams of Grand Island, Tamar (Kevin) Gorham of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Ezarah (Stephen) Coates of Fullerton, Nebraska; and nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St John’s Lutheran Church south of Waco, with the Revs. Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Metz Mortuary in York, with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for the family at metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.