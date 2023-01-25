Renae Bruns, 61

Renae Lynn Bruns, 61, of Grand Island, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Scott Evans officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Apfel Funeral Home. The family requests Husker attire. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Renae was born on March 24, 1961, in Omaha to David and Elvira (Buermann) Hamilton, the fourth of seven kids. She grew up in Papillion and moved to Grand Island in 1976. She attended Grand Island Central Catholic, graduating with the Class of 1979.

She was united in marriage to Daniel Bruns on Sept. 26, 1981. They had three children: Melanie, Kyle and Emilee. The couple later divorced but still remained close friends.

Renae worked as a groomer at various places. Most notably at the Family Pet Clinic for the past 18 years.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping, going to the horse races, animals, bowling, darts, Husker football and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her children, Melanie (Mandy) Bruns of Grand Island, Kyle (Amy) Bruns of Grand Island, and Emilee Bruns of Grand Island; grandchildren, Olivia, Brielle, Tyce, Kree, Jaxsyn, and Everlee; siblings, Brenda Stastny of Omaha, Rod (Deb) Hamilton of Omaha, Monica (Les) Montgomery of Guide Rock, Dan (Sue) Hamilton of Nevada, Tom (Missy) Hamilton of Lincoln, Greta (Mark) Criner of Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband and friend, Daniel Bruns, and numerous aunts and uncles.

She was an organ donor and donated several of her organs.