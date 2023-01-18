Rene Castaneda, 60

Rene Castaneda, 60, of Grand Island, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Oswaldo Landaverde will officiate.

Rene was born on April 30, 1962, to Ernesto and Susana (Grijalva) Castaneda. He grew up in both Mexico and California, receiving his education in Mexico. He graduated from college receiving his teaching degree. He later moved back to California and worked at a winery in Fresno for eight years. Rene then became an electrician.

In his spare time, Rene enjoyed long walks in nature, playing poker, and spending time with his family. He was always available to help out with his nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Maricruz (J. Manuel) Peinado, Gabriela (Juan Carlos Medina) Castaneda, Alejandra (Glafiro Guerrero) Castaneda, Ernesto Castaneda, and Gorge Castaneda; and nieces and nephews, Jesse (Melissa Aguirre) Peinado, Manuel Peinado Jr., Anette Peinado, Janette Peinado, Ivan Medina, Marcos Medina, Sandra Ortiz, Mark Hernandez, and Domingo Ortiz.

Rene was preceded in death by his mother, Susana; grandmother, Ernestina Altamirano; and nephews, Antonio Rodriguez and Horacio Rizo.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.