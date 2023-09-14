Reva O’Brien, 71

GRAND ISLAND — Reva O’Brien, 71, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Per Reva’s request she will be cremated and no services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Reva was born August 2, 1952, to Gilbert and Mary (Heminger) Saunders in Keosauqua, Iowa.

She is survived by husband, Jim O’Brien; a son, Edward (Denise) O’Brien of Kearney; a daughter, Tonia (Tim) Luschei of Central City; two grandsons, Logan and Caleb O’Brien; two brothers, Rex (Deb) Saunders of Marengo, Iowa, and Ray Saunders of Grand Island; a sister, Twyla (Mel) Baker of Mount Vernon, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jeannie Whitefoot; and sister-in-law, Raeann Saunders.