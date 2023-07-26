Rex Charles Darling, 86

HASTINGS — Hastings resident Rex Charles Darling, 86, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.

Memorial serviced for Rex and his wife, Fran, who passed away in 2020, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Society in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.

Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.

Rex Charles Darling, was born September 16, 1936, in Beloit, Kansas, to Frank and Hanna (Ahlvers) Darling. He charmed everyone with his charismatic smile, humble spirit, and loving heart. Rex served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Frances Baril in 1963, in Worcester, Massachusetts; they were married for 56 years when she passed away in 2020. Rex was a dedicated mail carrier with the United States Postal Service from which he retired.

Beyond his professional life, Rex had a great love for Western books, a passion he often shared with those around him. However, one of his greatest joys was making homemade ice cream, a tradition that became synonymous with family gatherings and warm summer evenings.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; daughter, the beautiful Kathy Nielsen; and his siblings, Joan Albertson, Max Darling, Doris Bailey, Leota Heiden, Carol Clyde, Irene Gholson, Helen Ewer, Geneva Sloan, Wilbur Darling, and Doyle Darling.

He is survived by his former wife, Nyla Shirleen Thomas; his children, Kevin Darling, Kelvin Darling, Christine Souza, Scott Darling, Sandra Etre, and Korena Hoshaw; along with 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.