nd Rex Marshall, 63

AURORA - Rex W. Marshall, 63, of Aurora formerly of Grand Island went to celebrate his birthday with Jesus on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to Mid-Nebraska Individual Services.